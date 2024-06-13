CALGARY - Repair work on a fractured Calgary water pipe has been paused after two workers were injured at the site.

The workers were taken to hospital shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday and remain there, although neither are in critical condition.



Work isn't expected to resume on the pipe until this afternoon at the earliest.



Meanwhile, Mayor Jyoti Gondek is warning Calgarians that their water use continues to creep up.



She says water use increased by another eight million litres Wednesday.



She says that's now at a level where the city of 1.6 million people could have trouble getting water to all its neighbourhoods and keep a reserve for essential services, including firefighting.

