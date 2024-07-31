Work is ongoing in downtown Wheatley.

On July 15, Chatham-Kent council passed a recommendation to allow ELM 360 Environmental Consulting Ltd. to implement the next stages of the investigation.

Starting on September 3, on site work will begin with preparatory work already underway.

Currently, the excavation of the current evacuation zone is to confirm or deny the existence of any more water or gas wells on the site and to remove the remaining foundations of the buildings.

An Emergency Response Plan is in place, which includes having all staff and equipment on standby prepared to work 24 hours a day to remediate a gas well if one is found.

Chatham-Kent representatives will be starting to go door-to-door to inform residents in the area of the work site as to what they can expect in the upcoming months, and to educate about the Emergency Response Plan.

On August 8, a community open house will be held at the Wheatley Village Resource Centre where further questions can be answered.

Starting on August 7, ELM360 will be flying a drone capable of detecting methane emissions around the area for several days.

Chatham council has also approved the purchase of 17 Elm Street in Wheatley. The vacant lot will be used as a temporary staging and meeting area for staff and contractors during the excavation work.

In late August 2021, a gas explosion at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Street in downtown Wheatley damaged or destroyed several buildings and injured 20 people.