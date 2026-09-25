Work begins on $32.5M Transit Windsor garage expansion

A groundbreaking ceremony for a $32.5 million project to expand the Transit Windsor garage at 3700 North Service Road East in Windsor.

A significant step in the work to modernize and grow operations at Transit Windsor.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the transit centre garage expansion project at the city bus company’s facility at 3700 North Service Road East.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie, chair of Transit Windsor’s board, says this is all about the city leaning into its Transit Windsor Master Plan and trying to ensure they have the capacity to deliver on the service demands.

“Once this is completed, we will be able to house more buses, basically adding to the fleet. In order to meet increasing demand and increase frequencies, we need more buses to be able to do that,” he says.

The $32.5 million project will add approximately 46,000 square feet in building additions to expand the bus storage bay and maintenance areas.

McKenzie says currently, the existing transit garage can house 96 buses.

“Once this project is completed, it will be over 130; I believe 136 is the total number once this project comes to fruition,” he says.

The project will also include upgraded building systems, improved bus service bays, and replacement of the bus wash and vehicle fueling systems, along with the addition of parking lot, sidewalk, and laneway replacements; site lighting and control upgrades; electrical service and distribution improvements; landscaping; and new gates and fencing.

AM800-News-Transit Windsor-Garage Expansion.jpg The site where the Transit Windsor centre garage expansion project will take place, right next to the city bus company's facility at 3700 North Service Road East in Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

McKenzie says this will allow them to add more frequencies and add more routes as they’re able to add more buses.

“Meet that demand that we believe very, very strongly is not only in the community currently but is also coming as we continue to grow,” he says.

The project is part of a multi-phase investment to modernize Transit Windsor, which received $15.3 million from the federal government and $12.7 million from the province, to go along with $11.3 million from the city.

The construction, which will take place in phases, is expected to take two years and will be done so it does not impact transit operations.