A renewal project is beginning for Rick Atkin Park in Leamington.

The park space is located along Robson Road, near the Leamington Marina and the waterfront promenade.

The upgrades scheduled to take place include a realignment of walking paths to improve accessibility throughout the park while also providing better access to the waterfront promenade and marina.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald says the enhancements are about safety, accessibility, and giving the park a refresh.

"We had our accessibility committee talk about some of the difficulties that people had with wheelchairs and walkers, so we're realigning the walking paths, making the paths more accessible to the promenade," she says.

A new washroom and maintenance storage building will also be added, along with a water bottle filling station, and electrical and water upgrades to enhance the ability to host community events and activities within the park.

The park's playground will be upgraded with a nautical-themed wood play structure, maintaining the park’s tradition of boat-themed playgrounds.

MacDonald says she's happy to see the playground also being upgraded.

"It's always such a well-used little part of the park, and to have it redone and have the next generation of kids use it just makes you feel good that you can continue that quality of life that we're always looking to promote in the municipality," she says.

The renewal project is expected to be substantially completed by the fall of 2024, with the installation of the new playground slated for spring 2025.