Work is expected to begin in the next few weeks to install a FIFA-quality artificial turf soccer field at McHugh Park in Windsor.

Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie announced Tuesday that the province is investing $1 million through the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund to support the $3.1 million project.

President of the Essex County Soccer Association Joe Barile says this is very important to the association because it will help them extend their season.

"Right now, we start in May because of the fields, the grass, and the potential damage to the grass because of the weather; we can't start until the first week of May, weather permitting. We usually end at the end of September. With a turf field, we can start, weather permitting, as early as March and sometimes play well into December," he says.

Barile says the consistency of the playing surface is also well received by anyone playing on it.

"You have consistency of playing surface in whatever conditions, whether it's raining or snowing; it's always the same. That's the benefit that we see," he says.

The project will create Windsor's first municipally owned turf soccer field and increase the city's ability to potentially host high-level soccer tournaments.

The Essex County Soccer Association, which covers all of Windsor-Essex and is approaching 10,000 registered players, is providing $400,000 toward the project, with the remaining coming from the City of Windsor.

Barile says soccer is big in this area because of the diversity of the population.

"We have multiple clubs that represent multiple ethnicities," he says. "We have Caboto Club, Croatia Club, and all the different ethnic-based clubs that are the primary sport of that ethnic nation. When they came over to Canada, they brought that passion with them."

The installation of the turf field at McHugh Park Field #2 will also include two covered team shelters with concrete bases, with an optional third and smaller shelter for game officials; a paved asphalt pathway installed between the fields; enhanced lighting; and an electronic scoreboard.

It's expected the work, weather permitting, will take two-and-a-half months, and play on the field could take place by the end of summer or early fall.

McHugh Park is located at 9655 McHugh Street on the east side of the Little River Corridor near the WFCU Centre.