One person has been arrested and charged in what's being called a 'substantial fraud' investigation that started in Essex County over a year ago.

Ontario Provincial Police say that on Feb. 2, 2024, an individual entered a bank on Tecumseh Road in the Town of Tecumseh and deposited a check for over $100,000.

The money was then withdrawn prior to the banking establishment noticing the check was fraudulent.

A lengthy investigation was conducted by the Essex County OPP, Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit, Elgin OPP Major Crime Unit, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, OPP Anti-Rackets Branch-Economical Crimes and Corruption Unit (Ottawa), the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and the Elgin OPP Warrant Apprehension Team.

A 43-year-old Woodstock man has now been arrested and is facing six charges, including making a false statement in writing, fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The OPP can be contacted at any time at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.