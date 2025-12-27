The City of Windsor will be giving out Ontario Works cheques and payment cards out in person, once again. This is to ensure everyone gets their income support on time.

Direct deposit recipients

If you receive your payments via direct deposit, that will continue as normal. Anyone who picks up their direct deposit statements with a bus pass, they will continue to be held for pickup. Other direct deposit statements will be mailed.

Cheque recipients

Clients who get their payments via cheque and those who get a new reloadable card can pick them up at one of these locations:

Windsor office: Pick up available Dec. 31, 2025, and Jan. 2, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 102.

Leamington office: Pick up available Dec. 31, 2025, and Jan. 2, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 33 Princess Street Leamington.

In order to pick up your payment, you have to have two forms of government-issued ID, one with a photo. Before heading to pick up your cheque, call 1-800-808-2268 to ensure it is ready.

If you prefer to have your cheque mailed, you can call your caseworker to confirm this.

Daily cheques

Daily cheques will be held for pick up as normal, unless the client asks for it to be mailed.

Vendor cheques

All vendor cheques will be mailed.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein