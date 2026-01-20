The Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor (WEST) will host a job fair Tuesday for women seeking opportunities within the skilled trades.

The event will be held at the WEST offices at the Roundhouse Centre, 3015 Howard Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WEST job developer Ryan Richardson said the event is about connecting employers with apprentices, pre-apprentices, and even those looking to get into the industry.

"Job seekers will be able to connect with employers across a number of skilled trades: machinists, welding, mold making, electrical, millwright, HVAC, refrigeration and more," he said.

He added that interviews will be done on the spot.

"We have a number of employers that are going to join us including Cavalier Tool, Carmichael, The Job Shoppe, Absolute Comfort, UE Enclosures, and Cleveland-Cliffs," said Richardson.

Richardson said the response has been great with over 50 people registered to attend so far and room for more.

"When we look into the future to see what the trades gap is right across the board, there has been a major push. WEST has been doing this for 12 years, moving women into the skilled trades, giving them the tools that they need, the support that the need, not just while they're doing the program, but, after the program as well," he said.

Pre-registration is required and can be done so by calling 519-256-6621.