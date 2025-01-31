An organization that helps women gain skills to join or advance in the workforce is expanding and adding a second location in Windsor.

Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc., or WEST, has opened a new space in Roundhouse Plaza at 3015 Howard Ave., Unit 5.

WEST provides essential services to women, including employment services, training programs, settlement support for newcomers, youth programs, and services that support personal, educational, and professional growth.

Executive Director Rose Anguiano Hurst says everything will still be offered at the Ouellette site, but this second location will focus on employment services.

"The job matching, the one-on-one interviewers, the opportunity to bring employers in, and of course, the women in skilled trades program," she says. "We can do some of the CPR training here and computer training; we have a beautiful computer lab."

Anguiano Hurst says the number of people they serve in a year necessitated the need for a second location.

"We traditionally say we serve 3,000 women. Some might just come in for information, but some might be long-term clients that go through one of our programs," she says.

Anguiano Hurst says their core mission is to help women.

"Especially those facing vulnerable situations and their families, improve their employability in the workforce and/or improve their education," she says.

WEST already has a location at 201-647 Ouellette Ave., near the intersection with Wyandotte Street in downtown Windsor.