A financial boost for the Windsor Goodfellows after the group fell short of its fundraising goal during its annual newspaper drive.

The Windsor Goodfellows has received a check for $14,700 from 100 Women Who Care Windsor-Essex to help with their ongoing initiatives.

The donation comes on the heels of the Goodfellows annual newspaper drive at the end of November that saw $366,000 raised, $9,000 short of the $375,000 fundraising goal.

President of Windsor Goodfellows Brian Beaumont says last year they had a deficit and had to make some minor cuts to all of their programs and were a little concerned going into this year's newspaper drive about what would happen if they didn't bring in enough.

"If we didn't get the money that comes from all of the donations through the people of Windsor, Tecumseh, and LaSalle, we wouldn't be able to do what we do," he says. "This comes at a perfect time to help top up our funds from the paper drive and be able to keep sustaining us for the next year, at least, for sure."

The money collected during the annual fundraiser supports several key initiatives and programs aimed at addressing the immediate needs of the most vulnerable members of the community, including:

The Nutrition Program, ensuring school-aged children have access to healthy meals during the school year.

The Shoe and Boot Program, providing footwear to families with children ages JK-Grade 8.

Lunch Bags for the Homeless, offering a vital source of nutrition for individuals living on the streets.

The Food Bank, which supplies essential food items to families and individuals facing food insecurity.

"Windsor-Essex is a community that takes care of its own, and we are honored to contribute to the important work being done by Windsor Goodfellows," says Maureen Lucas, co-founder of 100 Women Who Care. "Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind, especially during this critical time of year."