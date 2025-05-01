A woman and two young people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing in Windsor.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of Giles Boulevard East following a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the victim had been stabbed following an altercation at a nearby residence. He then walked to Giles, where he called 911 for assistance.

Police quickly located and arrested three people on a neighbouring street.

A 34-year-old woman and two youths, aged 16 and 17, have each been charged with attempted murder.

The names of the suspects are being withheld to protect the identity of the two youths, as required under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The victim and suspects were known to one another.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.