A woman has pleaded not guilty to firing shots at Rihanna's home while the singer and her family were there.

Thirty-five-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of Orlando, Florida, appeared in court in Los Angeles to enter the plea.

She is charged with the attempted murder of Rihanna and 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm against people including Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky and their three young children.

According to a newly public police report, three bullets hit an Airstream trailer while Rihanna and Rocky were inside.

Another hit the exterior wall of a nursery where the three kids and their nanny were.