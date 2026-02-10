LaSalle police have identified a suspect wanted for a theft at a local LCBO store.

Police say the theft took place at the liquor store in the 1800 block of Wyoming Ave in the evening on Feb. 2.

Police posted photos of the woman on social media.

Officers are thanking the community for their cooperation as the information received has led to the identification of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Pavia at apavia@lasallepolice.ca or 519-969-5210 ext. 2919. Any anonymous information or tips can be made to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.