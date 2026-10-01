Woman identified after alleged assault outside church

Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after an alleged unprovoked assault on an elderly woman on Mercer Street. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor police have identified a suspect after an alleged unprovoked assault on an elderly woman outside a church.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Mercer Street.

Investigators say they learned that an unknown woman approached the victim outside the church, assaulted her, and choked her without provocation. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Following tips from the public and further investigation, police say the suspect was identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.