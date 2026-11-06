Woman found asleep in bed after alleged Amherstburg break-in

A 46-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she broke into an Amherstburg home and was later found asleep in a bed inside the residence.

Officers with the Windsor Police Service’s Amherstburg Detachment were called to a home in the 300 block of Victoria Street South shortly after 8 a.m. on Nov. 4 for a report of a break-and-enter in progress.

When officers entered the house, they located a woman asleep in a bed and arrested her without incident.

Police allege the woman gained entry by removing an air-conditioning unit cover and climbing through the opening, causing damage to the home.

The suspect has been charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling and mischief under $5,000.

Police say she was also arrested on an outstanding warrant in connection with an unrelated incident.