A 36-year-old woman has been charged following an alleged knife attack at a business in the Riverside area.

Shortly after 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a person with a knife at a business in the 5300 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Officers learned that the suspect, who was unknown to the victim, approached a man as he was walking to work and followed him through the employee entrance of the business.

Once inside, the suspect began yelling and allegedly grabbed a large knife from the kitchen, advancing aggressively toward the employees while swinging the weapon.

While holding the knife, the suspect then broke multiple items, demanded money from the register, and threatened a victim.

The employees fled and contacted police. One employee re-entered the business and restrained the suspect until officers arrived.

The woman has is facing a string of charges such as two counts of assault with a weapon, robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, mischief over $5,000, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.