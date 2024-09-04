A Kingsville woman is facing charges following the execution of a search warrant in Leamington by provincial police two weeks ago.

According to police, on August 22, 2members of the Essex County OPP's Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Canine (K9) and OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Russell Street.



CSCU members recovered just over $8,400 worth of illicit drugs, approximately $2,000 in recovered property and just under $300 in Canadian currency.



The 46-year-old woman is facing six charges in total related to drug possession, drug trafficking and possession of stolen property.



Police say she has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on October 4.



The investigation is continuing.



Anyone thats has information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

