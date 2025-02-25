One woman is facing charges in connection with what investigators have deemed a deliberately set fire at a home in Windsor.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in the 3000 block of Grandview Street.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services arrived and quickly extinguished the flames.

After investigating and reviewing surveillance footage, Windsor police officers determined the fire had been set intentionally and soon identified a suspect who was arrested a short distance from the scene.

A 40-year-old woman is charged with arson causing property damage.

No injuries were reported; however, the structure sustained approximately $75,000 in damages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.