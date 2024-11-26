Toronto police say a Burlington, Ont., woman has been arrested for allegedly selling about $70,000 worth of fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets to 28 people.

Police allege that a scammer who used the alias of "Denise Blackhawk" used Facebook Marketplace to offer tickets for the Swift concerts being held in Toronto.

They say buyers sent e-transfers to the apparent seller for full payment of the tickets, some of which were purchased in August 2023 when tickets first became available.

Police say the alleged scammer told buyers the tickets would not be released until days before the concert, but on the day of the show, no tickets had been transferred.

Police say when the victims requested a refund, they were told the money was gone.

The woman accused in the case faces multiple charges, including 32 counts of fraud under $5000.