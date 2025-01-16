Toronto police say a Burlington, Ont., woman is facing additional charges and a second person has been arrested in an alleged Taylor Swift concert ticket scam that saw 28 people purchase nearly $70,000 worth of fraudulent tickets.

Police allege a scammer who used the alias "Denise Blackhawk" used Facebook Marketplace to offer tickets for Swift's concerts held in Toronto last year, and buyers sent e-transfers to the apparent seller for full payments.

Police allege the scammer told buyers the tickets would not be released until days before the concert, but on the day of the show, no tickets had been transferred. They allege buyers were told their money was gone when they asked for a refund.

They say the 44-year-old woman arrested in the case now faces additional charges, including eight more counts of fraud under $5,000 — for a total of more than 80 charges.

Police say a second person, a 56-year-old also from Burlington, has been arrested and charged with 19 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police believe there may be more victims and they're asking anyone who may have purchased a fraudulent ticket to contact investigators.