A woman is facing charges after a cab driver and a Windsor police officer were assaulted Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue and found a man with injuries to his forearm, head, and face.



Through their investigation, officers determined that the female suspect had solicited a ride from a cab driver.



Shortly after entering the vehicle, an argument ensued, and the suspect allegedly assaulted the cab driver.



Police say the suspect damaged the cab and stole the vehicle’s surveillance equipment and keys before fleeing the scene.



The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspect was quickly located a short distance away. However, during the arrest, police say the suspect actively resisted and subsequently assaulted an officer.



A 39-year-old has been charged with robbery, mischief, resisting a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

