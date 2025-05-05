Chatham-Kent police say a woman claimed she was distracted by her puppy after hitting the ditch, but she is now facing impaired driving charges.

On Saturday at approximately 12:36 p.m., officers responded to reports of an impaired driver on Bear Line Road.

Police say a concerned citizen reported a black Honda CRV SUV swerving and nearly colliding with other vehicles before entering a ditch.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver, who claimed she was distracted by her puppy. However, officers say they noted a strong odor of alcohol, slowed speech, and glossy eyes. Police say a reusable bottle containing a liquid with an alcohol odor was discovered in the vehicle.

Police say the driver became uncooperative when asked to exit the vehicle. She was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

The 46-year-old Sarnia woman was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Impaired -Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

She was released with conditions and a future court date of May 26. She also received a 90-day license suspension, and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.