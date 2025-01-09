Windsor police have charged a 35-year-old woman after a robbery in the city involving scissors.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 100-block of Tecumseh Road West Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery in progress.

Police say a woman entered the business waving a pair of scissors and confronted employees.

Investigators say the woman removed cash from the register and punched one worker before fleeing the scene on foot.

She was quickly located and arrested without further incident by police.

Officers also recovered the stolen funds.

The woman is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and failure to comply with release order.