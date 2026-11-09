Woman charged after drugs, weapons seized from Windsor storage unit

A 36-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after Windsor police seized illegal drugs, prohibited weapons and suspected drug trafficking equipment from a storage facility on Dougall Avenue.

Officers were called to a storage facility in the 2800 block of Dougall Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 for a report of a suspicious person.

Police located the woman outside her storage unit and observed several items, including cellphones, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a switchblade. Officers determined she was violating multiple court-imposed conditions and arrested her without incident.

A subsequent search of the suspect and her storage unit allegedly uncovered 73.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 0.4 grams of crack cocaine, three knives, three digital scales, drug packaging materials, five cellphones and $430 in cash.

As a result, the woman has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine, as well as three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized.

She also faces three counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of breaching probation, and two counts of breaching a prohibition order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.