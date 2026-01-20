Chatham-Kent Police say a Blenheim woman has been charged with arson after she allegedly started a fire with residents inside the home.

On Jan. 15, police, Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue and EMS were called to a residential structure fire at 83 Talbot Street East in Blenheim.

Police say the multi-dwelling structure was occupied at the time of the fire and all residents were safely evacuated.

While fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze, Chatham-Kent Police began an investigation into the incident.

Almost immediately, police say the circumstances surrounding the fire were believed to be suspicious and a suspect responsible for setting the fire was identified as a 42-year-old woman from Blenheim.

As a result of the investigation, the accused was arrested and charged with: Arson - Disregard for Human Life.

The woman was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters, where she was remanded into custody with a scheduled court date of Jan. 19.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Major Crime Unit continues to work with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Const. Ashwin Roy at ashwinr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 80423. Information can also be provided anonymously through Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers at ckcrime@chatham-kent.ca or 1-888-222-8477.