The search is on for a suspect after a woman was attacked during an early morning break-in at her south Windsor home.

Windsor police were called to a home in the 3300 block of Askin Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say an unknown man had unlawfully entered the house and assaulted a woman who was asleep at the time. She fought back, and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction following a brief struggle.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.

An immediate search of the area was conducted by responding officers, and the K9 unit, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

The Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and believes the incident was targeted and isolated.

Investigators urge residents in the area to review any dashcam or home surveillance footage between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. for potential evidence.

Any tips in the case can be submitted to police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.