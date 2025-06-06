A 25-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after falsely reporting her vehicle as stolen.

On Thursday, June 5, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Windsor Police responded to a call from an individual who reported her car had been stolen. Officers tracked her SUV to the area of Brodhead Street and Howard Avenue, and learned the vehicle had collided with a parked pickup truck.

Police state that several open bottles of alcohol were scattered throughout the car.

Through investigation, officers revealed that the woman was driving the car at the time of the crash. Following the collision, she allegedly hid nearby and falsely reported the theft to police.

Officers soon spotted her running from the area and arrested her after a brief struggle. Police say she showed signs of impairment.

The woman is now facing nine charges including leaving the scene of an accident, impaired driving, public mischief, among others.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.