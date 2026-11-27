The view from inside a business in the 0-100 block of Fryer Street in Amherstburg after a vehicle smashed into the front door.

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly crashing her vehicle into the front of a business in Amherstburg before going inside to buy alcohol.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Windsor Police Service’s Amherstburg Detachment were called about a crash in the 0-100 block of Fryer Street.

Police say the investigation determined that a woman had driven her vehicle into a convenience store, backed out of the building, parked, and walked inside to attempt to buy alcohol.

No injuries were reported.

The collision caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to the storefront entrance and windows.

Officers observed signs of impairment and placed the woman under arrest, who was then transported to Windsor Police Headquarters, where she provided a breath sample that registered over three times the legal limit.

A 54-year-old has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding 80 mg%.

The Windsor Police Service reminds drivers that impaired driving puts everyone at risk. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911 immediately.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please contact Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7179.