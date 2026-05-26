Wolfhead Distillery launching its first bourbon-style whisky

Wolfhead Distillery is entering the bourbon business.

The distillery on Howard Avenue in Amherstburg is launching a bourbon-style whisky to mark its 10th anniversary.

Speaking on AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg, Danielle Moldovan, the distillery’s director of marketing and business development, says the spirit features Canadian whisky blended with American bourbon.

“It’s 48%,” says Moldovan. “It is smooth. It has some spicy notes. We have been sampling it to some bourbon enthusiasts, and I tell you, they’re really excited.”

She says there are a lot of rules around bourbon.

“A lot of things you can’t do, and you know Wolfhead is—we want to be a trailblazer, and it’s time to release this product," she says.

Moldovan says the distillery is also expanding.

“We are going to be putting in another bottling line, and so the hope is that Wolfhead will become a spot for others to reach out to, to have us do bottling for them, and it’s something that we do right now on a smaller scale and something we’re looking forward to growing down the road,” says Moldovan.

She says the bourbon will be released this week.

The distillery was founded in 2016.

It’s known for its vodka, whisky, coffee whisky liqueur, and strawberry gin.

Wolfhead’s products are available at the LCBO, Duty Free outlets, and select international markets.

The distillery is hosting a 10-Year VIP Reception on Wednesday, May 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for community partners, supporters, and guests.