A reunion one last time for graduates of the former Western Ontario Institute of Technology (W.O.I.T.).

St. Clair College grew out of the technical institution, which was founded in 1958.



During its nine years in existence, 543 students graduated from W.O.I.T.



In June 1965, then Minister of Education Bill Davis introduced a bill that was passed consenting to the formation of 19 Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology.



St. Clair was one of them, officially founded in July 1966, and St. Clair's amalgamation with WOIT took place in September 1967.



A walkway connecting the main building on campus to the Ford Centre of Excellence in Manufacturing was named after the W.O.I.T.



The last reunion was over 10 years ago, and it was promised then that alumni would have one more in the future.



That will happen on July 6 at Woodland Hills for a golf outing followed by dinner at Eatery 101.



John Fairley, Vice President of College Communications and Community Relations, says W.O.I.T. was established to meet a local demand for technically trained people.



"This school was pretty unique because what it did was focus on the trades and business. So it's kind of the forefront of the foundation obviously of education that we had here in town, that really got us on the map, I mean they were on Mercer Street for anyone who remembers that," he said.



Fairley says there was an intense competition to get into the courses offered at W.O.I.T.



"That new engineering, mechanical engineering, business and chemical technologies, so you know the top programs we have today, but more importantly it was the foundation of the college. We had a reunion probably 10 years ago, all the last graduates were about 1968, we said we'd do one more so this is the one more."



He says this is about recognizing the importance of the college's past.



"A lot of people have moved on in life, have passed, or are still around so we wanted to one more dinner and a whole day for them. So it's always appreciating our background," Fairley said.



Golf tees off at 12 p.m. and dinner will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.



- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive