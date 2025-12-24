Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County are looking for a driver of a vehicle after a crash in Lakeshore.

According to police, officers were called to Talbot Street North late Tuesday morning for a report of a collision involving two vehicles.

Police say one driver fled the scene on foot, and members of the OPP Canine (K9) unit and Emergency Response Team were called to the area to assist with the search.

Investigators say the search resulted in negative results, and police are now seeking dashcam footage or witnesses who might have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Police say there were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.