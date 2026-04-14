A witness recanted evidence in attempted murder trial in Windsor on Tuesday.

Andrew Meloche, now 25, told the court he identified Fernando Ratcliffe as the shooter “to get out of jail”.

In March 2025, Meloche pleaded guilty to being in a vehicle with a loaded firearm. He was sentenced to eight months house arrest and 18 months probation.

In that court hearing, Meloche agreed with and signed an Agreed Statement of Fact. The five-page document identifies Ratcliffe, now 26, as the person who opened fire on a group of people out front of an east Windsor bowling alley on April 9, 2022.

“I signed it to get out of jail,” Meloche told Justice Bruce Thomas Tuesday.

The fight that started it all

Meloche told the court Tuesday he was “drunk and high” that night – he and his half-brother Joshua Fryer only went to the bowling alley because they ran out of alcohol.

Meloche saw a stranger attack his brother, so he entered the melee to defend him.

“I really can’t remember anything after I got jumped by seven guys,” Meloche testified. “I blacked out after that. The rest of the night is a blur.”

Meloche was shown the surveillance video of the fight and the shooting, which happened from a moving pickup truck in the parking lot.

To many of Assistant Crown Attorney Bryan Pillon’s questions, Meloche said he “assumed” where the parties were located in the truck.

Someone opened fire on the group, from the truck before speeding from the parking lot.

Five people were injured; they all survived.

“I didn’t see anybody grab a gun and shoot at anybody,” Meloche testified Tuesday. “I remember hearing shots.”

“Where did the shots come from?” Pillon asked.

“I couldn’t tell you,” Meloche replied.

Fryer told the court on Monday; Ratcliffe fired the handgun through the open driver’s side window, between the headrest and door.

Meloche was grilled about this change in evidence, by both the crown and defence lawyer Devin Bains.

“I know I didn’t shoot anybody, and my brother said he didn’t shoot anybody,” Meloche told the court.

Fryer told the court his then girlfriend was in the front seat, his brother in the rear right passenger, Ratcliffe directly behind him on the driver’s side passenger seat.

The trial will continue Wednesday.

Ratcliffe has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm and being in a vehicle with a loaded handgun.

He is in custody for the trial.