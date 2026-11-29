A competition is being launched with the goal of brightening up a section of Wyandotte Street in Windsor with winter spirit.

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association (WTC BIA) is launching a Winter Window Decorating Competition and is inviting local businesses along Wyandotte Street between the former Windsor Arena and Walkerville to transform their storefronts into festive winter wonderlands.

Chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA Larry Horwitz says they want business owners to showcase their creativity.

“While helping to create a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere for people who are going to visit the shops, go along Wyandotte Street. It should be really cool, and I’m really excited about it,” he says.

Participating businesses will have the opportunity to win one of three cash prizes, with first place getting $1,000, $500 going to second place, and $250 up for third place.

Horwitz says they hope a lot of businesses get involved within the BIA along Wyandotte Street.

“Basically, from the former Windsor Arena all the way to Walkerville, so it’s a good 20 blocks. So, it’s a lot of windows and displays,” he says.

The competition runs until December 12.

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