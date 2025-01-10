A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the region.

Environment Canada has issued the advisory which is in effect for Windsor, Leamington, and Essex County as snowfall continues.

5 to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected this evening before tapering off overnight.

There will be reduced visibility in some areas of heavier snow.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.