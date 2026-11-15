Winter tires recommended as weather begins to change across Windsor-Essex

Colder temperatures and a few early signs of winter weather across Windsor-Essex are being called signs to get your vehicle ready for winter driving, which includes switching to winter or snow tires.

Chris Ledingham, general manager at Performance Ford and Lincoln of Windsor, told AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg that “now is the time to start getting ready.”

Ledingham says your insurance will go down if you put on winter tires every year.

“I actually didn’t know about the whole insurance thing until a few years ago, but there are definitely some big savings for people if they put the winter tires on,” he says. “And who doesn’t want to be safe, right?”

The Canadian Automobile Association says you will receive a five per cent discount on your CAA Auto Insurance premium when you install four winter tires on your vehicle. The tires must be on no later than November 20th and kept on until April 15th.

Ledingham says they have been seeing more and more people switch to winter tires in recent years.

“It is a thing now. Windsor can be a crap shoot with snow; we just don’t know. It’s always better to be safe than sorry,” he says.

The Canadian Automobile Association recommends switching to winter tires because they help reduce braking distance on cold, wet, ice, and snow-covered roads by up to 25 per cent, they stay flexible in cold temperatures and ensure excellent grip and braking on wet roads; and when installed in sets of four, they maximize vehicle handling, stability, and braking.