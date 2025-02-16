A winter storm warning has been continued with Environment Canada calling for an additional 7 to 15 centimetres of snow on Sunday.

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday morning, significantly reducing visibility in heavy and blowing snow.

The national weather service says while the latest analysis suggests that snowfall accumulations will be less than initially forecast, travel is not recommended.

Phong Nguy, acting executive director of public works operations with the City of Windsor agreed and said travel only if necessary.

"Right now the storm is extremely dense," he said. "Visibility is very poor. Travel only if you need to. If you don't have to, please stay off the road and let us do our job."

He says the second round of snow moved into the region around 4 a.m.

"At times, it was very very dense, and visibility was next to zero," Nguy said. "It was very challenging."

Nguy says he expects his crews to start tackling residential streets following the storm Sunday evening.

"When we have accumulation of 4 inches (10 cm) in a storm event, then we will go into residential," he said. "If you can ask your listeners if they can move their vehicle onto the driveway, we can do our job a lot more effectively."

The Town of Essex has declared a Significant Weather Event and is asking residents not to park their vehicles on roadways so plows can get by.