Winnipeg Jets trade Connor Hellebuyck to Devils: TSN

Winnipeg Jets general manager addresses the media a day after Connor Hellebuyck was suspended for not reporting to training camp.

WATCH: Full interview with Cheveldayoff on Hellebuyck suspension Winnipeg Jets general manager addresses the media a day after Connor Hellebuyck was suspended for not reporting to training camp.

The Connor Hellebuyck era has come to an end in Winnipeg.

TSN’s Darren Dreger says the Winnipeg Jets goaltender has been traded to the New Jersey Devils.

Hellebuyck was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. During his time with the Jets, he won the Vezina Trophy for the league’s top goaltender three times, and also won the Hart Trophy in 2025. This year, he backstopped the USA men’s hockey team to an Olympic gold medal.

In 625 NHL career games, Hellebuyck has a record of 345 wins, 208 losses, and 55 overtime losses. He has recorded 45 shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage.

In August, the Michigan native went public with a trade request, three years after signing a seven-year extension with the Jets.

The team suspended him for failing to report to training camp, which was set to lift on Oct. 23.

This is a developing story. More to come.