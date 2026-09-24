Winnipeg Jets and NHL consolidate team history

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele skates with the puck in an NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 27, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele skates with the puck in an NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 27, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Winnipeg Jets have consolidated the two eras of its franchise history, the NHL announced on Thursday.

The league has now confirmed that the statistical history of the Winnipeg Jets’ first stint in Winnipeg from 1979-1996, the team’s current era since returning to Winnipeg in 2011 and its history as the Atlanta Thrashers are now under one franchise.

“Today’s announcement is meaningful for our organization, our alumni and generations of Winnipeg Jets fans,” said Mark Chipman, executive chairman of True North Sports & Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets in a statement. “The Jets teams from 1979 to 1996 helped build the identity and tradition that we proudly carry forward today.”

As a result of the consolidation, several franchise records have changed.

Dale Hawerchuk becomes the Winnipeg Jets’ all-time leader in goals and points, with 379 goals and 929 points. Thomas Steen now becomes the all-time leader in assists with 553.

The NHL said Mark Scheifele, who was previously the franchise leader in goals and points and was ranked second in assists, has a chance to break these records this season. Scheifele currently has 372 goals, 535 assists and 907 points.

“We respect the Jets’ commitment to honouring their franchise’s journey and are pleased that the full history of NHL hockey in Winnipeg now can be celebrated as one continuous story,” said Bill Daly, NHL deputy commissioner, in a statement.

The NHL said the statistical history of the team’s time in Arizona as the Coyotes between 1996 and 2024 will be its own separate item and not be part of the Jets’ history.

The Winnipeg Jets start the regular season hosting the Boston Bruins at the Canada Life Centre on Oct. 2.