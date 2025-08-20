Check your LOTTO MAX tickets.
According to OLG, a winning LOTTO MAX ticket worth $1-million was sold in Chatham-Kent.
The winning ticket is a MAXMILLIONS ticket from Tuesday night draw.
OLG says a winning ticket for the $75-million jackpot was sold in Kingston.
A winning ticket worth just over $153,000 was sold in Toronto and there were two ENCORE winning tickets worth $100,000 sold in Mississauga and on OLG.ca
OLG says so far in 2025, five LOTTO MAX jackpots have been won in Ontario.
The jackpots for those draws were worth $25-million to $75-million.