Check your LOTTO MAX tickets.

According to OLG, a winning LOTTO MAX ticket worth $1-million was sold in Chatham-Kent.

The winning ticket is a MAXMILLIONS ticket from Tuesday night draw.

OLG says a winning ticket for the $75-million jackpot was sold in Kingston.

A winning ticket worth just over $153,000 was sold in Toronto and there were two ENCORE winning tickets worth $100,000 sold in Mississauga and on OLG.ca

OLG says so far in 2025, five LOTTO MAX jackpots have been won in Ontario.

The jackpots for those draws were worth $25-million to $75-million.