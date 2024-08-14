If you bought a LOTTO MAX ticket in Windsor for Tuesday's draw, you better check your ticket.

OLG says a MAXMILLIONS winning ticket worth $1-million was sold in the city.



The LOTTO MAX jackpot worth $70-million was not won and will be up for grabs again for this Friday's draw.



OLG says there will also be an estimated 42 MAXMILLION prizes available on Friday.



Tuesday's draw also had winning tickets sold in Richmond Hill, Kingston, Oakville, Willowdale, London, Scarborough, Mississauga and Renfrew County.



OLG says individuals have until 10:30 p.m. on Friday to purchase a ticket for Friday's draw.

