A single winning ticket for the LOTTO MAX $80-million jackpot was sold in the London area.

The LOTTO MAX pot had been stuck at $80 million since December 12 without a winner.

The pot had been growing or rolling over from $10 million since a $40 million jackpot was won back on October 28.

Seven MAXMILLIONS tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Hamilton, Toronto, Barrie, Thornhill, Prince Edward County/Hasting area and the Niagara area.

There were also four MAXMILLIONS tickets, each worth $500,000, sold in Windsor, Vaughan, York Region and OLG.ca.

Two MAXMILLIONS tickets worth more than $333,000 were sold in York Region and Ajax.

An ENCORE ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ajax.