Winnie’s turning five

Winnie the dog is celebrating his fifth birthday.

Charlotte’s Freedom Farm in Chatham-Kent is getting ready to celebrate a birthday.

The farm on Brooks Line (9543 Brook Line) is holding a birthday celebration for “Winnie” the dog on Saturday, May 30.

“Winnie” is turning five and was born without fully formed front legs.

Farm founder Lauren Edwards says “Winnie” gets a big birthday party every year with a different theme.

She says “Winnie” came to the farm as a six-week-old puppy, struggling to get around.

“He’s five years old now,” she says. “He’s literally changing people’s thoughts and views on disabled dogs. He’s never let his disabilities define him, and so we’re going with a Greatest Showman’s theme, not for the circus but for the fact that the movie’s really about celebrating what makes us different instead of hiding it.”

Edwards says “Winnie” is an amazing dog.

“He has no idea that he’s disabled,” says Edwards. “He doesn’t let it hold him back at all. He’s absolutely amazing, and I think it’s so important for people to meet him, especially for kids to meet him and see some of the other dogs running around, whether it’s with their wheelchairs or prosthetic legs.”

She says a lot of people thought “Winnie” wouldn’t make it very long.

Edwards says watching “Winnie” is inspiring.

“The vets and his chiropractor say they’ve never seen muscles like he has on his back legs,” says Edwards. “He can jump around like a kangaroo. He can literally jump with his back to legs up on the couch, up on the golf cart. He walks around on his back two legs kind of like a human. So watching him grow and learn how to get around, he does have a custom wheelchair but honestly prefers not to use it.

The farm says the event will also shine a spotlight on disabled rescue animals as a whole.

There are currently nine disabled dogs requiring wheelchairs, prosthetics, ongoing medical care, and specialized mobility equipment at the farm.

“Winnie” has more than 108,000 followers on Instagram and over 96,000 followers on Facebook.

The birthday party runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Edwards says admission is a monetary donation or a gift.