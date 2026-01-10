A number of prizes will be handed out to winners of the 2025 Brentwood Dream Hope Lottery.

The main draw will take place Saturday afternoon at Brentwood Recovery Home on Dougall Avenue.

The draw will include 11 main prize draws, the Bonus 50/50 Jackpot, and the awarding of hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes.

The grand prize this year is a dream toy package with a 2026 GMC Yukon Elevation, a 2026 235 BHX Transcen Xplor travel trailer, a 2025 Sea Doo GTX 230, and a 2024 Triton aluminium trailer.

There are also cash prizes and a dream vacation package.

Funds raised through the Brentwood Dream Hope Lottery directly support Brentwood Recovery Home's treatment, housing, and recovery programs for individuals and families impacted by addiction across Windsor-Essex.

Brentwood lottery committee chairman, Glen Malott, says there's over $350,000 worth of prizes.

"And in addition to that, we're going to draw the one winning ticket for our 50/50 draw... payout to the winner this year is just under $80,000. So, all told, we're going to be looking at over $420,000 going out to lucky winners over the day."

He says the dream toy package is a great prize to win.

"2026 GMC Yukon, an RV from Leisure Trailer Sales, and also a sea doo, and trailer, and $10,000 in cash - all told, worth $200,746. Or alternatively, the winner can choose to take the cash option."

Malott says they weren't able to give away a home this year in the prizes.

"We had to realize that the house prices just put us in a really bad position, so we dropped the prize board down, and what's happened from that is that this year we have increased the amount of money that is going to be able to be used for funding additional beds at Brentwood in the next year."

Doors to the event will open at 12:30 p.m., with the main draw beginning at 1 p.m.

The Brentwood Recovery Home currently operates 43 ministry-funded beds, but the government funding does not meet the actual cost to run the beds, with money raised from the lottery needed to close the gap.

Brentwood currently has a 10 week waitlist.