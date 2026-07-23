WINNERS closing Dougall store and relocating to newly built store in West Windsor

A change for WINNERS shoppers in Windsor-Essex.

The retailer has announced it is closing its store on Dougall Avenue and relocating to a newly built store in the west end on Huron Church Rd. near Tecumseh Road W.

The new 26,000-square-foot store is expected to open on August 10.

The Dougall store is expected to close by August 5.

The new store will feature brand-name clothing, footwear, beauty, and home essentials.

In a release, WINNERS spokesperson Jordan White says, “Reopening our relocated Windsor West store is an exciting opportunity to bring even more value, style, and discovery to local shoppers. We look forward to welcoming customers into the new space, where every visit offers another opportunity to discover the brands they love at exceptional value.”

There are more than 300 WINNERS stores in Canada.