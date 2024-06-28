For the second straight year, organizers with a beach airshow in Leamington are cancelling the event.

Officials with Wings Over Water Leamington say the event has been cancelled indefinitely.



It was scheduled to take place from September 27 to September 29 at Seacliff Beach.



According to a news release from organizers, they say "despite their best efforts, they could not achieve adequate levels of funding to safely secure the event."



The release goes on to say, "airshows, especially when planned from scratch, require significant support from local businesses and organizations to assist in laying the foundation for future events."



The organizers say "they could not secure enough financial support from this community to confidently produce an event that will satisfy the commitments needed to produce an event of this scale."



Officials with the event say they understand the disappointment the cancellation brings to local aviation fans, participants, and vendors and say the decision to cancel was not made lightly.



They say all ticket buyers will be contacted directly and will receive a full refund.



The group says "while they couldn't bring a show to Leamington, W.O.W. has been, and will continue to actively discuss and explore different markets both in Canada and overseas for an event of this kind."



They go on to say "Essex County deserves an airshow, and they hope one day it can make a return to this region to support the next generation of aviation professionals.



Last year's event was also cancelled and postponed to 2024.

