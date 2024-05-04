A unique race is set for this weekend in Windsor and Tecumseh and around the world.

The Wings for Life World Run will see runners in towns and cities around the world, including Tecumseh, start at the exact same time this Sunday, 11 a.m. UTC, which stands for Coordinated Universal Time.

It means participants in the United Kingdom start at 12 p.m., in Germany at 1 p.m., and in Tecumseh at 7 a.m. on May 5.

This global event is organized by the Wings for Life Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for spinal cord injuries, and 100% of all entry fees and donations go directly to spinal cord research.

The local race is being organized by Joe Proeski, the owner of TOTO CAFE at 12211 Riverside Dr. E.

He says the race will start outside the cafe.

"We're going to start at 7 o'clock and going down the Ganatchio Trail to Sand Point Beach Public Parking, and coming back, so that's a 5K run," he says.

There are two races for participants: a 1-5 kilometer race and a 5 kilometer race.

Click here to find more information about how to register for the local race, and click here for more information about Wings for Life.