From wine to wigs: Here are all the Canadian goods included in new U.S. tariffs

From wine to whey to wigs, the U.S. government announced this week plans to impose new 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of goods from Canada.

The tariffs come into effect Aug. 19 and are intended to “(level) the playing field” amid Canada’s “discriminatory treatment” of “crucial American exports,” including cars, alcohol and dairy, which has burdened U.S. commerce, the White House said.

On Monday, the U.S. government released a “fact sheet” that laid out the Section 338 tariffs, saying they will apply to all covered goods, regardless of whether they fall under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

Soon after, Prime Minister Mark Carney released a statement saying the incoming tariffs apply to a “significant” number of Canadian products, amid a trade dispute that has raised costs for families, “particularly in the U.S.”

“This is the latest in a series of unilateral U.S. trade actions that began with the U.S. imposing a series of tariffs in direct violation of (CUSMA),” Carney said.

“These include tariffs on the Canadian auto sector, in violation of CUSMA. Canada, as is its right, has merely matched those measures.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the G7 working luncheon in Evian-les-Bains, France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the G7 working luncheon in Evian-les-Bains, France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov (Christopher Katsarov)

The White House shared a trio of lists cataloguing the affected goods, “ranging from wine to hockey sticks to cement,” saying putting tariffs on such products “will make America wealthier and stronger” and “restore reciprocity to trade.”

More alcoholic beverages — beer made from malt, rum, vodka, brandy, tequila and whiskies, including Irish and Scotch — are also included.

That’s in addition to milk and cream, whey, molasses and natural honey.

Ice hockey and field hockey articles and equipment — other than balls and skates — are listed, along with plywood, essential oils, perfumes, candles, dog leashes and wigs.

Some wood products include:

Nonconiferous fuel wood

Wood charcoal

Nonconiferous wood

Standard wood moldings of pine

Particle board and similar board of wood

Certain fiberboard and plywood

According to the White House, energy, potash and certain other goods such as fish and critical minerals and products subject to Section 232 tariffs are excluded.

Here are the full lists of Canadian goods subject to U.S. tariffs starting next month: