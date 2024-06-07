The unemployment rate in the Windsor area remains the highest in Canada.

Windsor's jobless rate was up in May to 8.5 percent after sitting at 8.4 percent in April.

For over six months, the unemployment rate in the region has either been the highest or second-highest in the country.

Statistics Canada says the country's overall unemployment rate ticked up to 6.2 percent in May as the economy added a modest 27,000 jobs.

The nation's unemployment rate was sitting at 6.1 percent in April.

The agency's labour force survey suggests the Canadian job market continues to weaken as high interest rates weigh on consumers and businesses.

The report says that of those who were unemployed in April, a smaller proportion found work the next month compared with the pre-pandemic average for those months.

Wage growth remained strong in May, with average hourly wages up 5.1 percent from a year ago, reaching $34.94.

The data release comes two days after the Bank of Canada opted to lower interest rates for the first time in four years, citing signs of easing inflation and the weakening economy.