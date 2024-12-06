Windsor's unemployment rate improved slightly last month.

According to Statistics Canada, it moved to 8.7 per cent in November after sitting at 8.8 per cent in October.

Even with the slight improvment, Windsor still checks in as having the highest jobless rate in the country.

Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November , a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, according to StatsCan.

The jump in unemployment may nudge the Canadian central bank toward lower borrowing costs by a larger-than-typical 50 basis points for a second consecutive time at the bank's rate announcement on Wednesday.

The job additions in November were entirely in full-time work that more-than offset a small decrease in part-time jobs.

Overall, employment in the goods sector decreased by net 20,800 jobs, mainly in manufacturing, while the services sector gained a net 71,500 jobs, led by wholesale and retail trade.

-With files from The Canadian Press