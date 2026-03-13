Windsor's unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged in February.

Statistics Canada reports the local jobless rate decreased to 8 per cent last month compared to 8.1 per cent in January.

Stats Canada says the national employment came in sharply lower than expected in February as a surprise drop of 84,000 jobs pushed the unemployment rate up two ticks to 6.7 per cent.

The agency says last month's job losses were concentrated among youth aged 15 to 24 and men between the ages of 25 and 54, with decreases coming largely from full-time and private sector work.

Quebec accounted for the bulk of the decline, with 57,000 positions lost in February, while British Columbia shed 20,000 jobs.

The sharp drop in jobs came after 25,000 positions were lost in January, offsetting some of the employment gains in the economy last fall.

A Reuters poll of economists heading into today's release expected a slight rise in the unemployment rate but also called for a gain of 10,000 jobs last month.

The wholesale and retail trade sector led February's losses in the services side of the economy, though goods-producing sectors like construction and manufacturing also shed positions.

Belleville-Quinte West had the highest unemployment rate in the country at 9.9 per cent while London was second at 8.8 per cent.

With files from the Canadian Press